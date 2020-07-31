Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Kermit The Frog on Muppets Now and the challenges of working with an ex

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Kermit The Frog
Kermit The FrogThe MuppetsMuppets NowMiss PiggyDisney Plus
Save

Kermit and Miss Piggy have long had a tumultuous romantic relationship, but in 2015, they officially called it off. That hasn’t stopped the longtime coworkers from continuing to strive for civility in the workplace, though it might be fair to say that the striving might be a little one sided. That back and forth is evident in Muppets Now, which premieres this week on Disney+ and finds The Muppets up to their old television tricks. For Miss Piggy, this means suspicious looks at Linda Cardellini when she tries to buddy up to Kermit, and for Kermit this means conspicuous gulps while looking to camera, Office style. The A.V. Club talked to Kermit about what it’s like to break up but stay friends, and why The Muppets are only now consciously making the move to unscripted programming.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Fear is contagious in the eerily timely psychological thriller She Dies Tomorrow

HBO's docuseries about the NXIVM sex cult gets a teaser, premiere date

Ellen DeGeneres finally responds to allegations about toxic work environment on her show

Have a look at Brendan Gleeson's Donald Trump in this teaser for Showtime's The Comey Rule

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement