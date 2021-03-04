Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision wink meme is here to help you lie to yourself and others today

anandypaul
Andrew Paul
Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision
Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision
Screenshot: MarvelMusicVEVO (Fair Use)

As the last couple episodes (and one banger of a track) proved, WandaVision’s true star has been Kathryn Hahn all along. Her reveal as the conniving Agatha Harkness is as delightful, menacing, and hilarious as one could hope for, so it really isn’t surprising in the slightest to see her over-the-top performance get the meme treatment it so very much deserves. Enter The Agatha Wink: a new, satisfying pictorial shorthand for, “We all know what I’m telling you (and/or ourselves) is straight-up bullshit.”

Need examples? Well, for starters (as pointed out by Twitter user Kristen Arnett), there’s the classic, “Oh, don’t worry, I’ll just install the computer updates tomorrow” lie, which this author has been repeating for close to two weeks now.

Illustration for article titled Kathryn Hahn&#39;s WandaVision wink meme is here to help you lie to yourself and others today
Screenshot: Disney+
And, as Jason Ferrante points out, we’ve also got the “Oh, so sorry! Didn’t see your text until just now!

Illustration for article titled Kathryn Hahn&#39;s WandaVision wink meme is here to help you lie to yourself and others today
Screenshot: Disney+
Or, as David DeWeil observes, whom among us hasn’t sworn to get a good night’s rest, only to immediately fall down a WandaVision meme rabbit hole?

Illustration for article titled Kathryn Hahn&#39;s WandaVision wink meme is here to help you lie to yourself and others today
Screenshot: Disney+
There’s even some pretty great alt-editions out there, as well, for the diehards among you. But to those of you thinking to yourself by now, “Hey, you’re just linking out to multiple social media examples while embedding the same image repeatedly to evade copyright red tape,” we say: Of course not!

Illustration for article titled Kathryn Hahn&#39;s WandaVision wink meme is here to help you lie to yourself and others today
Screenshot: Disney+
Sorry, folks. It’s Agathas all the way down.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

