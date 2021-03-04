Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision Screenshot : MarvelMusicVEVO ( Fair Use

As the last couple episodes (and one banger of a track) proved, WandaVision’s true star has been Kathryn Hahn all along. Her reveal as the conniving Agatha Harkness is as delightful, menacing, and hilarious as one could hope for, so it really isn’t surprising in the slightest to see her over-the-top performance get the meme treatment it so very much deserves. Enter The Agatha Wink: a new, satisfying pictorial shorthand for, “We all know what I’m telling you (and/or ourselves) is straight-up bullshit.”



Need examples? Well, for starters (as pointed out by Twitter user Kristen Arnett) , there’s the classic, “Oh, don’t worry, I’ll just install the computer updates tomorrow” lie, which this author has been repeating for close to two weeks now.

And, as J ason Ferrante points out, we’ve also got the “Oh, so sorry! Didn’t see your text until just now!”

Or, as David DeWeil observes, w hom among us hasn’t sworn to get a good night’s rest, only to immediately fall down a WandaVision meme rabbit hole?

There’s even some pretty great alt-editions out there, as well, for the diehards among you. But to those of you thinking to yourself by now, “Hey, you’re just linking out to multiple social media examples while embedding the same image repeatedly to evade copyright red tape,” we say: Of course not!

Sorry, folks. It’s Agathas all the way down.

