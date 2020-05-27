Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Leslie Odom Jr. are family. At least, they’re family in Apple TV+’s new animated musical Central Park, which hits the streaming service May 29. Hahn and Odom play the parents of Burgess’ dog-loving tween who, alongside his supportive sister (played by Kristen Bell), struggles to both save Central Park as we know it and reunite with the tiny dog that he so loves.



The A.V. Club hopped on a Zoom call with Hahn, Burgess, and Odom recently to chat all things Central Park, Central Park, and even Hamilton, because how could we not?