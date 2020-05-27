Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Leslie Odom Jr on karaoke, Hamilton, and Central Park

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn HahnTituss BurgessLeslie Odom Jr.HamiltonCentral ParkUnbreakable Kimmy SchmidtKaraoke
Save

Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Leslie Odom Jr. are family. At least, they’re family in Apple TV+’s new animated musical Central Park, which hits the streaming service May 29. Hahn and Odom play the parents of Burgess’ dog-loving tween who, alongside his supportive sister (played by Kristen Bell), struggles to both save Central Park as we know it and reunite with the tiny dog that he so loves.

The A.V. Club hopped on a Zoom call with Hahn, Burgess, and Odom recently to chat all things Central Park, Central Park, and even Hamilton, because how could we not?

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The Zoolander animated miniseries is now available to U.S. audiences for the first time

The A.V. Club’s quick and dirty guide to HBO Max

Maybe you need this clip of Ozark's Ruth Langmore roasting the Lake Of The Ozarks partiers today

Taylor Swift possibly made a fake cover band to get her own song on Killing Eve, might be a diabolical genius

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement