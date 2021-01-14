Kathryn Hahn on being the MCU's new nosy neighbor

In many ways, Kathryn Hahn has been preparing for years to play Wandavision’s nosy neighbor. She’s played busybodies and know-it-alls, characters with lots of bluster and characters who get it done. And as Agnes, supposed wife of Ralph and pushy neighbor of the Vision family, she pulls from all of those roles, smooshes in some classic sitcom tropes, and mixes it all together, coming out on the other side perfectly formed and perfectly annoying. C’est magnifique.

But that’s Kathryn Hahn. She’s always great in whatever she’s in, and rarely gets the recognition for it that she so richly deserves. Hopefully, with Wandavision, that could change. The A.V. Club talked to Hahn about her nosy neighbor research process, what we don’t know about Agnes, and her past as a child actor starring opposite somewhat mangy looking squirrel puppets. That and more in the video above.