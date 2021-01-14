Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2021

Kathryn Hahn on being the MCU's new nosy neighbor

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
1
Save

In many ways, Kathryn Hahn has been preparing for years to play Wandavision’s nosy neighbor. She’s played busybodies and know-it-alls, characters with lots of bluster and characters who get it done. And as Agnes, supposed wife of Ralph and pushy neighbor of the Vision family, she pulls from all of those roles, smooshes in some classic sitcom tropes, and mixes it all together, coming out on the other side perfectly formed and perfectly annoying. C’est magnifique.

But that’s Kathryn Hahn. She’s always great in whatever she’s in, and rarely gets the recognition for it that she so richly deserves. Hopefully, with Wandavision, that could change. The A.V. Club talked to Hahn about her nosy neighbor research process, what we don’t know about Agnes, and her past as a child actor starring opposite somewhat mangy looking squirrel puppets. That and more in the video above.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement