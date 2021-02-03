Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke stroll down Firefly Lane

Photo : Netflix

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, February 3. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Firefly Lane (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): “Reductively, Firefly Lane is a ‘mom show.’ The sort of overly gentle, supremely uncool melodrama that doesn’t get a lot of critical attention, but has long thrived on places like the Hallmark Channel. Netflix has slowly been building its own little empire in the genre, including much-watched but little-discussed series like Sweet Magnolias and Virgin River. Like those shows, Firefly Lane is based on a successful women’s fiction novel and borrows its aesthetics from a Lifetime original movie. It’s the sort of cheap-looking, unevenly written and acted series that’s easy to rag on—especially given how often it teeters between boring and baffling. But beneath the bad ’80s cosplay and cheesily rote dialogue, Firefly Lane offers an exploration of women’s interior lives that still feels relatively rare in the TV landscape.” Read the rest of Caroline Siede’s pre-air review.

Regular coverage

Riverdale (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Wild card

Europe’s New Wild, “The Missing Lynx” (PBS, 10 p.m., series premiere): We regret to inform you that “The Missing Lynx” is not a lost episode of Lodge 49, may it rest in peace. But if you like nature documentaries—and who among us does not, animals and mountains are cool as hell—it’s still worth a look. This six-episode series tells “the inspiring story of the wild rebirth of a continent,” focusing on conservation and recovery efforts that are allowing vulnerable or damaged ecosystems to thrive. Thus, lynx. Look, pretty cats!