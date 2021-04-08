Katey Sagal is back on your TV, babyyyyy

Katey Sagal, Ariela Barber, the back of John Corbett’s head Photo : Karen Ballard/ABC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, April 8. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Rebel (ABC, 10:01 p.m., series premiere): The latest from Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff comes this Katey Sagal-led legal drama, based loosely on the current life of Erin Brockovich, who also serves as an executive producer. And who is our hero? A rebel whose name, as it happens, is Rebel.

Keep an eye out for Gwen Ihnat’s recap of the premiere, and try not to miss Stumptown too much.

Regular coverage

Clarice (CBS, 10 p.m.)

From Film Club

The Power (Shudder, 3:01 a.m., premiere): “Moralism and horror have always gone hand in hand, but the recent trend toward ostensibly scary movies that clonk you upside the head with their message has led to a global gooseflesh shortage. Set in January 1974, when labor disputes saw England mandate blackouts in order to conserve electricity, The Power isn’t ‘merely’ about how terrifying it can be when the power goes off. It’s also—much more emphatically—about the ways that power can be abused by seemingly benign authority figures. While that’s not an inherently terrible idea, first-time writer-director Corinna Faith seems to have reverse-engineered her narrative from her title’s cutesy double meaning. The movie’s period spookiness and its #MeToo outrage have virtually nothing to do each with other, diminishing the efficacy of both and making it feel like a tract.” Read the rest of Mike D’Angelo’s film review.

Wild cards

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform, 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., two-episode season-two premiere): Creator/star Josh Thomas’s warm-hearted dramedy returns for a second season of frank conversations, unexpected punchlines, thoughtful exploration of the lives of neurodivergent people, and bugs.



Exterminate All The Brutes (HBO, 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., series finale): Director Raoul Peck (I Am Not Your Negro) brings his innovative four-part docuseries to a close with episodes on militarization, migration, industry, and the links that connect “the modern resurgence of white nationalism with fascism, slavery, colonialism, and Nazism,” according to an HBO press release. Read more in our April TV preview.