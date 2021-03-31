Kung Fu (The CW): Premieres April 7

First things first: The CW’s Kung Fu is a reimagining, not a reboot, of the 1972 series of the same name and its 1993 sequel series, which starred the late David Carradine as an Asian-Caucasian Shaolin monk. It remains to be seen just what that distinction entails, but we do know that Lost and Hawaii Five-0 scribe Christina M. Kim created the new Kung Fu, which stars Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen, a college dropout and highly skilled martial artist. After spending years training at a Shaolin monastery in China, she returns to her home of San Francisco to, for the most part, single-handledly beat back the Triad. The wonderful Tzi Ma co-stars as Nicky’s father Jin Shen, who’s flummoxed by his daughter’s decisions but isn’t without his own secrets. The series’ executive producers include, among others, Kim, Ed Spielman (the creator of the original series), Greg Berlanti, and Hanelle Culpepper. The pilot definitely bears Berlanti’s mark; it would fit right into the DC CWverse. Hopefully, Kim et al. find a way to make the series stand out in later episodes. [Danette Chavez]