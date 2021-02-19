Kate Winslet is HBO's newest brooding detective in Mare Of Easttown trailer

Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan in Mare Of Easttown Photo : Michele K. Short/HBO

HBO is adding Kate Winslet to its slew of actresses—like Amy Adams in Sharp Objects, Nicole Kidman in The Undoing, and the women of Big Little Lies—who find themselves embroiled in a murder mystery. In the seven-episode limited series Mare Of Easttown, Winslet puts on her best Philly accent as Mare Sheehan, a detective in a small Pennsylvania town who investigates a local murder.



It wouldn’t be a prestige drama if Mare’s personal life wasn’t falling apart as she solves the crime. The show is also an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present. As seen in the new trailer below, she became a detective just like her father, who passed away when she was 13 and she doesn’t get along with her mother Helen, played by the iconic Jean Smart.

Mare Of Easttown also stars Julianne Nicholson, Angourie Rice, Guy Pearce, Evan Peters, and David Denman. The miniseries will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on April 18. Check out the clip below.