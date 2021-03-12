Kaley Cuoco to star as Doris Day in Warner Bros. limited que sera series

Photo credits: Left: Kaley Cuoco (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images), Right: Doris Day (Keystone/Getty Images)

The Flight Attendant’s Kaley Cuo co has lined up her next project with Warner Media, fresh off drawing in strong ratings for her starring role on HBO Max: IndieWire reports that Cuoco is set to star in a new limited series about the life of actress and singer Doris Day. The series, as yet untitled, will reportedly be based on A.E. Hotchner’s 1979 biography Doris Day: Her Own Story, in which Hotchner collaborated with Day—normally press-shy—to elucidate the details of her long, twisting, and celebrated life.

A big band singer who transitioned into being one of the biggest movie stars in the world (often while paired with long-time friend Rock Hudson) , Day’s life saw her nominated for Oscars, win Grammys, marry four men, and live to the age of 97, having spent much of her later year working as a tireless animal welfare activist. (She also worked for several years as a TV star, although largely against her will; her ex-husband and agent Martin Melcher had signed her up for a series of gigs in the late ’60s and early ’70s shortly before his death. S he learned about them at roughly the same time she found out Melcher had been embezzling from her for years. Doris Day!)

Cuoco, meanwhile, is fresh off The Flight Attendant, itself fresh off the decade-and-change she spent on The Big Bang Theory. Her production company is working with Warner Television on the Doris Day series; meanwhile, the second season of The Flight Attendant is expected to debut some time in 2022.