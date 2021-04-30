Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2021

Justin Theroux says he's done his family proud with his take on The Mosquito Coast

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
1
Save

Apple TV’s new adaptation of Paul Theroux’s lauded novel The Mosquito Coast isn’t the first time the book has been put to film. A 1986 movie of the same name starred Harrison Ford and hued much closer to Theroux’s original work than the new series. What the 2021 adaptation has, however, is a family connection, in that it stars Justin Theroux, Paul Theroux’s nephew.

In the video above, The A.V. Club talks to Justin Theroux about the roundabout way he came to the project, which just sort of fell in his lap. He also lets us in on his conversations with his uncle about his character, Allie Fox, and how he knows they’ve earned Paul Theroux stamp of approval.

The first two episodes of The Mosquito Coast premiere on Apple TV+ Friday, April 30, with new episodes premiering weekly thereafter.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement