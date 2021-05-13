Justin Theroux, Ofelia Medina, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Bruno Bichir in The Mosquito Coast’s episode four Photo : Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s The Mosquito Coast puts its central family, the Foxes, on the run from its very first episode, which premiered on April 30. The sepia-toned drama stars Justin Theroux and Melissa George as married couple Allie and Margot Fox, who are escaping from their murky past and the American government, taking their teenage children Dina (Logan Polish) and Charlie (Gabriel Bateman) along for the ride. After perilously crossing the desert to enter Mexico, the family finds surprising refuge in a Mexican hacienda under the roof of a powerful matriarch, played by famous singer and actress Ofelia Medina. But is it really a safe space? In this exclusive A.V. Club clip from the upcoming fourth episode, Allie and Margot wonder if they’re putting their kids in more danger (hint: they probably are).

As seen in this clip from “Bus Stop,” Margot is particularly nervous about the impact of this lifestyle on her young adults, but Allie is optimistic that they’ll love the opulence of their new settings. In fact, he tells his wife that they’re safer here than in France or the U.S. Allie, an egotistical but genius inventor, hates the capitalism of his country and seeks to take his family far away from it all. “We’ve been preparing them for this,” he tells Margot. “Bus Stop” also sees the Foxes have an intense dinner with their hosts upon realizing they’re being used as pawns in a larger scheme, and Margot gets to show off her badass side.

The Mosquito Coast is loosely based on Theroux’s uncle Paul’s 1981 novel of the same name. The cast also includes Kimberly Elise, Scotty Tovar, and James Le Gros.

“Bus Stop” streams May 14 on Apple TV+.