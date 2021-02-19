Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman in The Mosquito Coast. Photo : Apple TV+

“The Leftovers should have won an Emmy!” hive rejoice. Justin Theroux is returning to his dramatic side with new Apple TV+ drama, The Mosquito Coast. It’s based on the 1981 best selling novel of the same name written by his uncle, Paul Theroux. The seven-episode series will follow Allie Fox (Theroux), an idealist and brilliant inventor, who uproots his entire family and goes on the run with them to Mexico because the U.S. government is after him.

The book was first adapted into a movie in 1986 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren but the Apple TV+ original will narratively navigate from the flick. It also stars Melissa George, Logan Polish, Gabriel Bateman, and Kimberly Elise. The series will make its debut on April 30 with two episodes, followed by a new episode every week. Check out the trailer below.