Just one straight hour of Helmut Zemo dancing his weird little heart out

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier And The Weird Baron They’re Friends With Photo : Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

You know how it is: You’re an international terrorist with a love of complicated and convoluted plans, and you’ve just finally gotten out of prison. (Via promising some of your most hated enemies that you’ll help th em with their other most hated enemies, natch.) You’re having a great time, trading snide little quips, smirking knowingly, and just generally being a real classic Hannibal Lector type…and that’s when you feel the beat. If you’re Helmut Zemo, master criminal and weird little dude, you have no choice: Now is the time on Falcon And The Winter Soldier when we dance.

Baron Zemo’s dance moves have been one of the most-discussed aspects of the third episode of Disney+’s new superhero thriller, which sees the villain cutting loose on a Madripool dance floor, for a definition of “loose” that involves a lot of head nodding, restrained shimmying, and extremely awkward little claps. The brief moment has been clipped and shared extensively on the internet since “Power Broker” debuted, and now Marvel Studios has gotten in on the fun.

Advertisement

And while nothing normally kills a meme faster than having a copyright holder barge into the conversation to get in on “the fun,” we have to admit that Disney’s contribution is pretty amusing: A full hour of Daniel Brühl (who improvised all of Helmut’s moves) cutting a rug on repeat. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes might not enjoy the Bad Baron’s moves, but fans of his style will now be able to replicate it at their leisure.