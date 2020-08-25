Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, and Phil Dunster on Rebekah Vardy and Fever Pitch

Americans may only be familiar with Fever Pitch as a 2005 movie starring Jimmy Fallon as the world’s biggest Boston Red Sox fan, and Drew Barrymore as the girl he loves almost as much as he loves the Green Monster. But that film was inspired by a British film based on a Nick Hornby book made eight years earlier and starring Colin Firth as a totally soccer-obsessed layabout struggling with a similar situation. That film, also called Fever Pitch, is what Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein calls “the best movie ever made about football,” even if the movie doesn’t actually feature much game play at all. We talked to Goldstein and his Lasso costars Juno Temple and Phil Dunster about why Brits care so much about football families, from Posh and Becks to Rebekah Vardy, and why Dunster is such a diehard loyalist to his hometown club that he even includes it in on his Twitter bio.

