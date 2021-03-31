June wants revenge in The Handmaid's Tale season 4 trailer

Photo : Hulu

It is time once again to check in with the oppressed women of everyone’s favorite piece of harrowing dystopian fiction in the “most probable IRL” narrative: The Handmaid’s Tale. Hulu has released a new trailer for the upcoming fourth season, and... yep, this shit still looks bleak, but like a new flavor of bleak—one with less misogynistic formal wear and a little more action:



Returning on April 28, the series continues its expansion beyond the narrative confines of Margaret Atwood’s classic novel with a plot that’s become increasingly less contained with each season. Season four looks a bit more lively, as Elisabeth Moss’s June fully commits to her role as rebel leader in the fight against Gilead, absolutely devastating her extremely handsome husband (O-T Fagbenle) and her also extremely handsome and very forbidden lover (Max Minghella). But there is WAR to be had (finally! maybe??), and the trailer for season four is packed with glimpses at exciting developments, including a mysterious sonogram (ruh-roh!), hints that Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd, hallowed be her name) might finally bite it this time, and Madeline Brewer’s Janine serving big They Call Her One Eye energy with that eyepatch and gun.

Here’s a little more on season four’s plot from Hulu: