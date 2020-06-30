Warrior Nun (Netflix): Premieres July 2

A new fantasy-horror series from Netflix, Warrior Nun will look awfully familiar to fans of a certain Joss Whedon-helmed program. A young woman wakes up in a morgue to discover she has strange new powers that will end up being put to use in an ancient battle of good versus evil. The show—which may as well have called itself Buffy The Undead Catholic Monster Slayer (seriously, she’s even referred to as the chosen one)—is adapted from the manga by showrunner Simon Barry (Continuum), and centers around Ava (Alba Baptista), who comes back to life with a mysterious artifact emblazoned upon her back—one which grants her the ability to find creatures hell-bent on subjugating the earth. Luckily, she has an entire cadre of sister-warriors and nun mentors helping her out along the way—an ancient order to which she now belongs, though they aren’t terribly thrilled to have a non-believer joining the team. We’ll reserve judgment until we can see if the show nails its half-serious tone. [Alex McLevy]