Fans of Downton Abbey and staying calm during times of global crisis could find much to like in Belgravia, premiering Sunday April 12 on Epix. Created by Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, Belgravia features lots of genteel intrigue, ladies-only tea parties, illicit trysts, and poorly kept “upstairs-downstairs” secrets. Based on a 2016 novel of the same name by Fellowes, Belgravia tells the story of an affluent district of London that was essentially a planned community for the upwardly mobile. The show weaves together the lives of those people with relevant historical events, like the Battle Of Waterloo and the expansion of cotton production into India, while maintaining all of Fellowes and Neame’s typical hushed dramatics. The A.V. Club talked to the pair about the show earlier this year.

