In Peacock’s new Saved By The Bell reboot, Josie Totah plays Lexi, the quintessential high school queen. She’s always dressed to the nines, has a Kardashian help her campaign for class president (Rob, but still...), and has her own E! reality show. She also just so happens to be transgender.

Totah, who is a trans woman, is a producer on the show, and says she worked hard to make sure Lexi’s stories were authentic—as well as only one small part of who Lexi’s character really is on the show. In the video above, The A.V. Club talks to her about that process. She’s joined by Mitchell Hoog, who plays Mack Morris, the show’s literal and figurative Zack Morris successor.

