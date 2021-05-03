Mr. Corman Photo : Publicity shot for Mr. Corman provided by Apple ( Other

It’s been nearly a decade since the world fell in love with Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s directorial debut Don Jon. Since the film’s release in 2013, fans have lived by the titular character’s credo (“my body, my pad, my ride, my family, my church, my boys, my girls, my porn”) as they waited for hitRECordJoe’s next project. Don Jon’s fans have been patient as the actor/writer/director announced project after project to no avail.

Finally, their patience has been rewarded in the form of the AppleTV+ series Mr. Corman, a 10-episode comedy created by, written by, directed by, and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The show follows the titular Josh Corman, a fifth-grade music teacher who never made it as a musician in the way everyone wants to. His ex-fiancé ditched him and his high school buddy Victor just moved in. Plus, he’s got depression, anxiety, and this “sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person.” Hard to believe that JGL went from Sandman to something more sprawling, epic, and confusing. Fans desperate for more of Gordon-Levitt’s directorial flair are going to have to wait just a little longer. Mr. Corman hits AppleTV+ on August 6 and co-stars Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Logic, and Juno Temple.

Outside of a couple of cameos, Joseph Gordon-Levitt has kept a low profile over the last five years. His post-Don Jon victory lap included appearances in the Sin City sequel, Robert Zemeckis’ The Walk, and The Night Before. Last year, though, he returned with the cockpit-based thriller 7500 and the prestige-y The Trial Of The Chicago 7, and just two months ago, he was announced to re-team with Robert Zemeckis on Pinocchio as Jiminy Cricket. It’s safe to say that the JGL dam has broken.