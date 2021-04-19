Screenshot : Comedy Central via YouTube

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, April 19. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse—Into The MAGAverse (Comedy Central, 11 p.m.): If you’ve just about had your fill of “Trump supporters: H ow do they work?” we do not blame you. But if you’re going to spend any more time reflecting on the demented bullshit still running through the U.S.’ digestive system like hateful high fructose corn syrup, it’s worth giving some of that time to Jordan Klepper.

One of Comedy Central’s most reliable players “revisits his surreal year on the 2020 campaign trail, remembering the best moments, sharing never-before-seen footage, and conducting all-new interviews with the people he met along the way.” Also: surprise vampire fangs. Why not?

Regular coverage

Wild cards

American Experience: “American Oz” (PBS, 9 p.m.): Apparently, L. Frank Baum, author of The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz” and other gems, had a zillion jobs and bottomless hustle. An early Millenial, it seems.



Impact With Gal Gadot (NGC.com, 3:01 a.m., short-form docuseries premiere): Wonder Woman turns her eye to the achievements of non-fictional but equally heroic women in this NatGeo series. (As far as we can tell, no one sings “Imagine.”)