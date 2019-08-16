Image: Netflix

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Mindhunter (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete second season): And now, some nice, light nightmare fuel.

We know almost nothing about the second season of Mindhunter, but we’re glad to see it back all the same, especially since (as the trailer shows) they’ve found an excuse to bring Cameron Britton back. New to the cast are Broadway legend Michael Cerveris and Damon Herriman, lately of Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood. (Hint: Herriman is playing the same role in Mindhunter that he played in the Tarantino film.) And then there’s dear, sweet Jonathan Groff, blessedly back on our TVs once more. Mindhunter might not be very cheery, but it’s still a charmer, all the same. Katie Rife’s binge recaps will run throughout the weekend.

Regular coverage

Wild card

Invader Zim: Enter The Florpus (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Are you ready for another brilliant plan for conquest?

Thank the gods that we still have Dib in our corner.