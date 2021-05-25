Jonah Hill Photo : Matthias Nareyek ( Getty Images )

Lew Wasserman was considered the most powerful man in Hollywood. As the creator of the modern talent agency and former MCA chairman, Wasserman changed the movie business. Then there was Sidney Korshak, the lawyer, “fixer,” and well-connected Chicago mafia liaison that pulled all of Hollywood’s strings.

Advertisement

Screenwriter William Monahan’s upcoming miniseries will dive into the nitty gritty of these two tycoons’ working relationship, bringing on Jonah Hill as Korshak. Following other recent Hollywood dramas like Fincher’s Mank and Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, the series will shine a light on the darker, inner gears of Hollywood. What may differ is how much historical revision and creative liberties this team will decide to take. Hill is also set to executive produce the series, alongside Strong Baby partners Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin, LBI/Expanded Media and Monahan, Mark Canton, and Allen Shapiro.

Hill’s acting career dates back to 2004, and he’s known mostly for his comedic roles in films such as 21 Jump Street with Channing Tatum, Superbad, and Wolf Of Wall Street, for which he received an Academy Award nomination. He made his directorial debut in 2018 with the A24 production Mid90s. Hill started working as a producer in 2011 with the television series Allen Gregory and he most recently co-produced the Spike Jonze documentary, Beastie Boys Story, for Apple TV+. Monahan wrote the screenplay for Scorsese’s The Departed, and in 2015 wrote and directed Mojave starring Oscar Issac.

Monahan and Hill are currently shopping the series around and expect a package release soon.