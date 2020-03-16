John Turturro really knows his history. Asked by us in the clip above for some thoughts about why America is so quick to forget its semi-recent history in relation to the forthcoming HBO series The Plot Against America, Turturro went on a tear about anti-semitism, war, life, death, and everything in between, all with references. He’s joined by the similarly well read Winona Ryder, and Irish actor Anthony Boyle, who might have a few things to say about living in a country that’s been through some shit. Turturro also spins a charming story about being stared down by Plot author Philip Roth, bushy brows and all. Get out your reading list and have a pen at the ready..

