Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

John Turturro and Winona Ryder on the horrors of eugenics and being stared down by Philip Roth

Marah Eakin
Filed to:The Plot Against America
The Plot Against AmericaPhilip RothDavid SimonJohn TurturroWinona RyderAnthony BoyleZoe KazanMorgan SpectorNew JerseyNazismAnti-SemitismCharles LindberghWWII
Save

John Turturro really knows his history. Asked by us in the clip above for some thoughts about why America is so quick to forget its semi-recent history in relation to the forthcoming HBO series The Plot Against America, Turturro went on a tear about anti-semitism, war, life, death, and everything in between, all with references. He’s joined by the similarly well read Winona Ryder, and Irish actor Anthony Boyle, who might have a few things to say about living in a country that’s been through some shit. Turturro also spins a charming story about being stared down by Plot author Philip Roth, bushy brows and all. Get out your reading list and have a pen at the ready..

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The discomfiting surreality of WWE broadcasting from an empty studio

Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

When everyone sucks, The Simpsons sucks

How did My Big Fat Greek Wedding make so much money?

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement