John Malkovich enters The New Pope playing field

Photo : Gianni Fiorito ( HBO )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, January 20. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The New Pope (HBO, 9 p.m.): In last week’s premiere of Paolo Sorrentino’s new papal series, Vatican secretary of state Voiello’s (Silvio Orlando) disastrous and ultimately unsuccessful attempt at the pope throne resulted in the brief-but-fateful reign of Francis II, a.k.a. “The Woke Pope” (Marcello Romolo). Now the Vatican squad travels to the estate of charming yet unconventional aristocrat Sir John Brannox (John Malkovich), hoping to convince him to accept the vacant pope position. (Jude Law’s Pius XIII remains in a coma after collapsing at the end of The Young Pope’s season.)

Regular coverage

Wild card

Black Lightning (The CW, 9 p.m.): Black Lightning is back, and things in Freeland will never be the same, since the events of the Crisis crossover combined the Earths of Black Lightning, Supergirl, and the Arrowverse squad into one: Earth-Prime. In his first night back, Jefferson (Cress Williams) navigates this new reality, while Lynn (Christine Adams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) face new challenges of their own.