Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

John Lithgow and Juliet Rylance take us into the complicated world of Perry Mason

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:John Lithgow
John LithgowJuliet RylancePerry MasonMatthew Rhys
Save

Though Perry Mason is named after its main character, much of its strength comes from an intricate network of Los Angeles personalities orbiting around the grizzled detective turned lawyer. Two of the most formative characters are John Lithgow’s E.B. Jonathan and Juliet Rylance’s Della Street, who together loop Matthew Rhys’ Mason into the case that ultimately changes his life. Jonathan’s tale in particular acts as a catalyst for season one drama several times, but to say more would be giving way too much away.

The A.V. Club sat down recently for a digital chat with Lithgow and Rylance, which you can see above. In it, we talk long lives, gender politics, and legal eagles.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

AMC says it's "committed" to re-opening theaters on July 15

How to make a good mockumentary: 7 lessons from modern film and TV

Noname responds to J. Cole's lyrical subtweet with "Song 33"

Kevin Bacon books the Airbnb from hell in ponderous Blumhouse chiller You Should Have Left

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement