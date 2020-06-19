Though Perry Mason is named after its main character, much of its strength comes from an intricate network of Los Angeles personalities orbiting around the grizzled detective turned lawyer. Two of the most formative characters are John Lithgow’s E.B. Jonathan and Juliet Rylance’s Della Street, who together loop Matthew Rhys’ Mason into the case that ultimately changes his life. Jonathan’s tale in particular acts as a catalyst for season one drama several times, but to say more would be giving way too much away.

The A.V. Club sat down recently for a digital chat with Lithgow and Rylance, which you can see above. In it, we talk long lives, gender politics, and legal eagles.