John Goodman and Sara Gilbert on The Conners, politics, and Dan's many flannel shirts

Marah Eakin
Filed to:The Conners
When The Conners was born last TV season, it came out of the ashes of Rosanne’s exalted return and quick, fiery demise. Now in its second season, though, The Conners finds the titular family settling even more comfortably into their long-held roles as Lanford, Ill.’s wryest denizens of the working class. There’s change afoot, though, as John Goodman’s Dan is confronted with a new love interest while still grieving his wife and Sara Gilbert’s Darlene deals with a love triangle between herself, former flame David, and Jay R. Ferguson’s Ben. The A.V. Club caught up with Goodman and Gilbert at a recent press event to talk through the events of the new season, as well as the depth and breadth of Dan’s flannel shirt collection.

