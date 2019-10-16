Jessie Mueller and Megan Hilty on the similarities between country music and Broadway

Lifetime’s upcoming dual biopic Patsy And Loretta focuses on the career-changing friendship between country legends Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn. And, in a casting coup, the film brings together two modern-day Broadway legends, Megan Hilty (Wicked, 9 To 5, Noises Off) and Jessie Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Waitress, Carousel). We sat down with the stars at this past summer’s TCAs in Los Angeles for a discussion of the strong bond between women that fuels the story, and why that sets it apart from so many other biopics. We also asked the pair about their love of country music and the similarities between the genre and the music of Broadway.

Patsy And Loretta premieres on Lifetime this Saturday, October 19.