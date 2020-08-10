Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Jason Sudeikis loves playing Ted Lasso, soccer's most relentlessly optimistic coach

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Jason Sudeikis
Jason SudeikisTed LassoApple TV+Apple TV
Save

Commercial-loving sports fans may remember several years back when Jason Sudeikis made a series of spots for NBC promoting the network’s English Premiere League programming. In those ads, Sudeikis played Ted Lasso, a twangy American football coach who’d somehow been made head coach of the Tottenham Hotspurs, and was dealing with some of the culture shock.

Now, Sudeikis has spun that character into a whole show, Ted Lasso, which premieres August 14 on Apple TV+. Alongside Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, Sudeikis has expanded the Lasso-verse in a way that’s both uplifting and charming, weaving in just enough “can they do it?” sports drama along the way.

Advertisement

The A.V. Club talked to Sudeikis about playing Lasso, who he says is the best version of himself after a few beers. That and more in the interview above.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Dave Chappelle apparently brought Louis CK to his socially distant comedy shows in Ohio

"The world's most beautiful cat" is here to shame average cats

With the exquisite Virgin Suicides, Sofia Coppola captured the novel’s complex nostalgia

Lovecraft Country is a stunning, horrific look at a grotesque legacy

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement