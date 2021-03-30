Jason Mantzoukas has played a few dirtbags in his time, for whatever reason. The streak continues in Amazon Prime’s new adaptation of the Robert Kirkman comic Invincible, where Mantzoukas plays Rex Splode, a Teen Titan who also happens to be a cheating jerk. Atom Eve, the feminist superhero he wrongs, is played by Community veteran Gillian Jacobs, and Zazie Beetz plays a slightly less invincible human, Amber Bennett. In the video above, The A.V. Club talks to the trio about the perils of dating a superhero, Mantoukas’ history with the book, and why Gillian Jacobs is nothing like Atom Eve.

Invincible is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.