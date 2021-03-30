Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, and Gillian Jacobs on superheroes and super dirtbags

Marah Eakin
Jason Mantzoukas has played a few dirtbags in his time, for whatever reason. The streak continues in Amazon Prime’s new adaptation of the Robert Kirkman comic Invincible, where Mantzoukas plays Rex Splode, a Teen Titan who also happens to be a cheating jerk. Atom Eve, the feminist superhero he wrongs, is played by Community veteran Gillian Jacobs, and Zazie Beetz plays a slightly less invincible human, Amber Bennett. In the video above, The A.V. Club talks to the trio about the perils of dating a superhero, Mantoukas’ history with the book, and why Gillian Jacobs is nothing like Atom Eve.

Invincible is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

