Jason Mantzoukas’ Adrian Pimento returns to Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Andy Samberg, Jason Mantzoukas Photo : John P. Fleenor ( NBC )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, February 13. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.): The Good Place’s Derek may be gone from our lives, martinis swirling around his cosmic not-a-brain somewhere in the great beyond. But console yourself, dear readers, in the knowledge that Jason Mantzoukas still lives—and so does Adrian Pimento.

When the fine people of the Nine-Nine last encountered the former undercover cop, he was making some questionable ethical decisions as an insurance investigator (and getting canned as a result, with some help from Jake and Charles). Whatever brings him back into the precinct, he’s sure to bring chaos in his wake, and LaToya Ferguson is sure to recap it all.

Regular coverage

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m.)

The Sinner (USA, 9 p.m.)

Wild cards

Conan (TBS, 11 p.m.): Are you still coming down off that BoJack Horseman finale high/heartbreak? Great news—Conan’s got a little chaser for you.

Guest Will Arnett is probably there to talk about his new Fox show, LEGO Masters, but we’re guessing BoJack will come up, as well. Enjoy, weep, start the series over immediately afterward.