Note: Spoilers for the season four finale of Veronica Mars lie within this video. If you haven’t watched “Years, Continents, Bloodshed” yet, do not watch this clip.



Anyone who’s watched the season four Veronica Mars finale can tell you that the season comes to an explosive conclusion. For some special insight into the show’s past, present, and future, The A.V. Club decided to sit down with Jason Dohring, who told us all about that part in the finale—if you’ve seen it, you know what we’re talking about. You’ll have to watch the clip to see what he has to say about it, and if you’re interested in more of Dohring’s thoughts on the new season, you can check out this clip as well.

Photo credit: Michael Desmond/Hulu