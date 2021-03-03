Photo : Ian Gavan ( Getty Images )

It’s been almost exactly 3 0 years since the release of Janet, the fifth studio album from Janet Jackson—and the one that launched her from “second best-known musical superstar of the Jackson family” to “first-name basis with the entire planet” status. Preceded by a massive bidding war, and followed by record-breaking chart success , the album was a mission statement for Jackson’s career—not just in its swerve toward direct confrontations with sex and intimacy, but in its self-confident assertion that this was Janet’s album, with Jackson writing and co-producing every single track.

To highlight the anniversary, Jackson has signed on to participate in an upcoming documentary about her life and career, set to broadcast on A&E and Lifetime next year, just in time for the big 3-decade date. Having filmed over the last three years, the authorized doc will explore her rise to superstardom, her relationship with her famous family, and, yes, the 2004 Super Bowl incident with Justin Timberlake. (The recently-contrite Timberlake addressed said incident during his nascent apology tour, noting that he “failed” Jackson, who was unfairly saddled with much of the public backlash after the sight of less than a second’s worth of her naked body, exposed by her supposed collaborator, somehow drove the United States viewing public into an orgy of Puritanical blame.)

Fitting, given Janet’s self-built reputation, Jackson will serve as an executive producer on the documentary, opening up unseen archive footage to the crew constructing the four-hour project. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the new doc was announced as part of A&E’s upfront present ation earlier today.