Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, July 24. All times are Eastern.



Jane The Virgin (The CW, 9 p.m.): Oh, Jane The Virgin. We miss you already.

Oliver Sava will recap the events of this episode, which sees Jaime Camil’s Rogelio encountering yet another stumbling block, Petra and Rafael reaching a new place in their working relationship, and Jane running into some problems in the publishing world. That’s all important, but really, the only reason you need to tune in is this: It’ll all be over soon, and that is a real bummer.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu, 3:01 a.m.)

Archer (FXX, 10 p.m.)

South Side (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m., series premiere): The latest scripted series from Comedy Central was created by Bashir Salahuddin of GLOW and Diallo Riddle (Marlon), who also star. Watch this space for an interview with the pair about their surprising series, which aims to give an honest portrayal of life in the city, and in Chicago’s South Side specifically.

It was shot there, too, which means we of Chicago’s The A.V. Club are duty-bound to watch the premiere or we’ll never be able to show our faces at a Sox game again. Look for more next week.