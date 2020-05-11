An interactive episode of television not only has to maintain narrative momentum across multiple viewer-selected story beats, it has to keep its characters engaged, even when audiences are making up their minds. That’s “the art of the stall,” which—according to Jane Krakowski—is the best part of filming a choose-your-own adventure special. At Netflix’s virtual press junket for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend, we got technical with Krakowski to find out how it all came together. The Tony-winning performer explained what makes the interactive experience, and revealed that the cast was given ample opportunity to riff when it came time to kill time. And, finally, with the Dixie Chicks putting out their long-awaited comeback album this year, we took a trip down memory lane with Krakowski to ask about her former music video co-stars.

The interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend comes to Netflix on May 12.