VideoInterview2020

James Graham and Sian Clifford on the geeky appeal of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Cameron Scheetz
Filed to:Quiz
QuizSian CliffordWho Wants To Be A Millionaire?James GrahamFleabagMatthew Macfadyen
Quiz—a three-part miniseries from AMC and ITV—is a television-lover’s dream. Not only does it star beloved supporting players Sian Clifford (Fleabag’s Claire) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession’s Tom Wambsgans), but it’s about the rapid ascension of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on the U.K. airwaves and the ensuing media circus surrounding two everyday people who may or may not have games the system. Quiz premieres stateside on AMC on Sunday, May 31, but—way back in January—we got to sit down with Clifford and writer James Graham at the Television Critics Association winter press tour to preview what’s either a true-crime story or a wild conspiracy, depending on who you ask. Clifford and Graham reflected on the allure of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, told us which classic “lifeline” would be there go-to, and took us behind the scenes of the series’ surprising musical sequence.

