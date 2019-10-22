The Good Place fans know Jameela Jamil as stuck-up heiress with a heart of gold Tahani, but the actress actually got her start in the U.K. as a radio host. Jamil returns to hosting for The Misery Index, a new show launching tonight on TBS. Co-starring the dudes behind television juggernaut Impractical Jokers, The Misery Index pits two teams against each other to determine the cringe- worthiness of real-life events, as determined super scientifically by medical professionals. It’s a funny conceit, and one that could have viewers both shivering and laughing along with the show’s participants.

The A.V. Club sat down to talk with Jamil and The Tenderloins (as the stars of Impractical Jokers are known) earlier this year to talk nostril leeches, wayward lingerie photos, and how the unlikely group came to be.