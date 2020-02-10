Though Eric Rudolph pled guilty to several deadly bombings—including the ones that rocked the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games—he still has quite a cult of criminal personality going for him as he serves life behind bars in a maximum security federal prison. He’s written his memoirs and maintains that he did it to serve as a member of the “Army Of God,” something that experts including the creators of Spectrum’s new bingeable series Manhunt: Deadly Games dispute as total bullshit. The A.V. Club sat down with Jack Huston, who plays Rudolph in the series to talk about his views on the murderer, as well as what he and co-star Arliss Howard would want to say to the much maligned and falsely accused Richard Jewell.

