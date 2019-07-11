Photo: Diyah Pera (The CW)

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Thursday, July 11.



Top pick

iZombie (The CW, 8 p.m.): A picture is worth a thousand words, or so the saying goes. You know what we mean, kid. There’s talkin’, and then there’s not talkin’, and one way or the other the meaning will rise up like the fog of these city streets. We could put the old pen to paper some more, shed a little ink in pursuit of some great dark truth, or we could tell you the simplest, surest route. So here it is: Hit play, kid. Hit play on this trailer and see it all with your own two eyes.

So yeah, Ravi and Liv skip right past Sam and Diane and go straight for Sam and Jane (as in, Sam Spade and Miss Jane Marple) in tonight’s iZombie, which takes its title from master noir director Jules Dassin’s Night And The City.

And hey, Rob Thomas knows a thing or two about gumshoes.

Regular coverage

Wild card

Christmas Camp (Hallmark, 9 p.m.): Are you a Christmas person? Some of you are, surely. If that’s you, if you’re just longing to bust out the tinsel on November 1, then hey, Hallmark has you covered. This Hallmark joint sees an ad exec head to the titular Christmas Camp to learn a thing or two about monetizing the holiday spirit.