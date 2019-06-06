Photo: Jack Rowand (The CW)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, June 6. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

iZombie (The CW, 8 p.m.): We’ve nearly reached the halfway mark in iZombie’s final season, and yet we’re less prepared to say goodbye than ever. Luckily, Liv, Ravi, Peyton, Clive, and the rest of the gang have some more delights of brain-eating and world-building to offer. In this outing, directed by Malcolm Goodwin (who plays Clive), Rose gets the matchmaking bug from her latest meal, deciding to set out in search of Major’s ideal mate. Then there’s all the brain black market stuff:

LaToya Ferguson will positively devour this episode.

Regular coverage

Wild card

Project Runway (Bravo, 9 p.m.): Project Runway is good this season! New anchors Karlie Kloss and (especially) Christian Siriano have helped breathe new life into this reality TV stalwart, and this year’s entertaining crop of designers don’t hurt, either. The penultimate episode of the season is called “One Elle Of A Day,” so we’re guessing a magazine is involved.