iZombie (The CW, 8 p.m.): iZombie is having a hell of a lot of fun with its final season. Last week, they went full noir. The week before that was pure Drop Dead Gorgeous. There was a dance montage. There have been experiments in style and story. And now, Liv must embrace her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to solve the case of a queen whose ability to take it to the runway has been cruelly halted—by murder. (Right here, go ahead and imagine that GIF of RuPaul holding opera glasses.)

LaToya Ferguson stands ready to recap, and is hopeful that someone told Liv one of the most fundamental rules in life: If you’re not wearing nails, you are not doing drag.

Holey Moley (ABC, 8 p.m.): Did y’all know Steph Curry has a mini-golf show on ABC right now?

Tonight’s episode is called “The Greatest Show On Turf,” so it’s that kind of affair. Grab your smoking jacket and tune in, should you be a “Greatest Show On Turf” kind of person.