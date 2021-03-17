It's Rumor Time: King Of The Hill might be getting a reboot

Mike Judge Photo : Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Although it never reached the meteoric, zeitgeist-snagging heights of fellow Fox animated series The Simpsons or Family Guy, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels’ King Of The Hill maintains a strong reputation among those who still incorporate propane, pocket sand, and “I don’t know you!” into their daily routines. A blue-collar sitcom that managed, somehow, to never truly punch down at its characters—or the progressive ideas they were frequently befuddled by—the residents of Arlen maintain a warm place in hearts of Chuck Mangione fans worldwide. So, yeah: Some kind of reboot was probably inevitable.

Now, this is all pretty firmly sitting in the land of speculation and rumor at the moment , given how it’s coming from neither Judge nor Daniels, but instead from long-time series producer Brent Forrester. But still: Forrester (whose other Daniels credits include Upload, Space Force, and more) did gi ve an AMA this week in which he stated that Judge and Daniels are in “hot negotiations” to bring the show back in some form, and that the new series would supposedly forego the static nature of TV cartoon time in favor of aging all the characters 15 years. (And now let’s all take a moment to imagine the horrors of Stephen Root’s sadsack loser Bill Dauterive, even more ravaged by the tides of age.)

This is all per Collider, which notes that this wouldn’t be the only Judge project currently on the reboot block; the animator, director, and voice over artist is also currently gearing up to bring back Beavis & Butthead. Meanwhile, Forrester also stated that “ The Trump administration made [King Of The Hill] s uddenly very relevant again,” and whoops, we just felt all the enthusiasm for this project drain out of us just like that, because jesus but do we not want to think about what Dale Gribble has been up to for the last five years.