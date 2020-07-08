In our pre-season interview, Search Party’s John Reynolds called the series’ unforgettable pilot episode a “time capsule”—a glimpse at a very specific time and place, particularly for Brooklyn millennials at the end of the Obama era. Nearly four years later, and the world feels completely different, but Dory, Drew, Portia, and Elliott still can’t escape the past. In fact, that’s the entire point of the show’s third season, according to star John Early: “It’s funny watching them... still try to have their white-knuckled grip on their relevance as they just get older.” Early, of course, portrays Elliott Goss, a gay New York socialite-by-personal-decree who reveals himself to be even more of a phony and a narcissist by season’s end. After bingeing all ten episodes, The A.V. Club called up Early for a virtual chat to dig into some of Search Party’s biggest revelations, its most exciting guest stars, and the strange experience of revisiting something they filmed over two years ago. Early was also kind enough to tease where things are headed for Elliott in season four, hinting at a Milo Yiannopoulos-like transformation for the character, a move that the actor essentially tweeted into existence way back in 2016.

Image Credit: Jon Pack / HBO Max