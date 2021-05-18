Steve Martin and Martin Short in Only Murders In The Building Screenshot : Hulu

Who doesn’t love a good crime show? Definitely not Hulu. The streaming platform is doubling down on the genre this summer with its two new shows: Nine Perfect Strangers and Only Murders In The Building.

The former stars Nicole Kidman in yet another drama based one of Big Little Lies writer Liane Moriarty’s books. In Nine Perfect Strangers, Kidman plays Masha, the mysterious director of an isolated and upscale health-and-wellness resort. Masha runs Tranquillum House with the help of loyal employees, Yao (The Good Place’s Manny Jacinto in a spectacular man bun) and Delilah (Little Fires Everywhere’s Tiffany Boone). Nine clients from different walks of life arrive for a 10-day retreat only to be caught in a more nefarious plot than they realize.

Nine Perfect Strangers also stars Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, and Asher Keddie. It begins streaming on August 18.

Only Murders In The Building is a comedy thriller created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Martin stars alongside Selena Gomez and Martin Short as Charles, Mabel, and Oliver. The three of them live in an Upper West Side building in New York City and are true crime fanatics. They get embroiled in a mystery themselves when a grisly murder happens in their apartment building. The three of them do the only obvious thing, of course: they record a podcast to document their findings as they unravel complex secrets of the building they reside in.

The show also stars Amy Ryan, Aaron Dominguez, Nathan Lane, and Vanessa Aspillaga. It is set to premiere on Hulu on August 31. Let a summer of (fictional) crime commence.