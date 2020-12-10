It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia will outlive even the cockroaches

It’s Always Sunny cast Photo : FX

Finally something we can happily shout “four more years” about.

As part of its deluge of news dropped Thursday afternoon during an investors call, insanely large conglomorate Disney announced that It’s Always In Philadelphia will be airing through at least season 18. This news extends the renewal FX announced in May, which brought Sunny to a record-breaking 15th season, by three more years. This only furthers the show’s lead against ABC’s The Adventures Of Ozzie And Harriet (which ran for 14 seasons) as the longest-running live-action comedy series of all time.

Sunny has a long way to go to surpass the longest-running live-action scripted series (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, with 22 seasons and counting) or the longest-running scripted series (The Simpsons, with 32 seasons and counting), but Sunny creator Rob McElhenney doesn’t envision running out of ideas any time soon. “We just turn on the news, man. Look online, look at social media,” he told The A.V. Club last year. “There’s no shortage of the places the human condition can take you to satirize.” With inspiration in large supply, the only other hurdle is scheduling, which McElhenney has expressed is no concern now that Sunny is a well-oiled machine and production of an entire season can be condensed into just a few months, allowing the entire cast—including Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito—to do any other projects they please (like McElhenney, who balanced season 14 of Sunny with his Apple TV+ series, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet).



We know someone somewhere is crafting an interpretive dance in celebration of all this news.

