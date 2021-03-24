Nicholas Cage and Jon Voight in National Treasure Screenshot : Walt Disney Pictures

National Treasure is coming back as a Disney+ series, but this time a Latina will be the heading on the adventure. Deadline announced on Wednesday that the long talked-about series has been greenlit for a 10-episode season and will explore “the timely issues of identity, community, historical authorship and patriotism, told from the point of view of Jess Morales, a twenty-year-old DREAMer who, with her diverse group of friends, sets off on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover her mysterious family history and recover lost treasure.” No word on who’ll play Jess yet, but at least we don’t have to deal with a character being named Benjamin Franklin Gates again.



The series will be directed by Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding), and the movie’s producer Jerry Bruckheimer will be executive producer alongside the movie’s writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. The Wibberleys will also be head writers for the series. The rest of the writing team has not been announced yet. We first heard about the series in May 2020, when Bruckheimer confirmed to Collider that the production team was eyeing Disney+ as the home for the TV show.



Now Latinas (like the writer behind this article) will finally get the representation they deserve: someone saying “I’m going to steal the Declaration of Independence.”