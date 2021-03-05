Photo : Disney Plus

There’s nothing MCU fans crave more than a crumb of spoilers, so when Paul Bettany told Esquire that there’s a WandaVision cameo coming that hadn’t been revealed by an “actor [he’d] longed to work with all of [his] life,” they tried to figure out who it’d be. Of course, there was a huge chance that Bettany was trolling fans, but who doesn’t want to hold on to hope? We know by now that anything’s possible in the MCU. But Bettany finally admitted on Thursday during an interview with Good Morning America that he was just trolling.

“You know when you think something’s gonna be funny and then you say it and then you actually panic about it? Which is what I did, because fans started guessing who it might be and they were guessing people like Benedict Cumberbatch or Patrick Stewart,” said Bettany. “I was thinking ‘God, that’s a good idea!’ And they’re going to be so disappointed when they find out it’s me!”

His trolling was pretty clever, but Uproxx actually figured out that the cameo Bettany was referring to was himself last week. Writer Josh Kurp said it best, pointing out that in the eighth episode, “Previously On,” we learn that the Vision living in domestic, sitcom bliss isn’t actually Vision. But the real Vision comes back to life, so Bettany’s playing two characters at once. As Kurp wrote,

“Let’s revisit that quote: ‘It is an actor I’ve longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together and I think the chemistry between us is extraordinary and fireworks on set.’ It’s totally Bettany talking about himself, havin’ a laugh.”

Dammit, Paul!



Okay, so we didn’t get the cameo, but the finale gave us plenty to make up for that. Not only do we get to see Bettany fight himself as the Visions face off against each other, but Wanda embraces her destiny as the Scarlet Witch, with a brand new suit to boot . There’s also a bunch of other stuff we can’t spoil! Even without that cameo, fans still managed to crash Disney Plus again. But the lesson here is don’t listen to Bettany when you want MCU spoilers. We’ll leave that to Tom Holland.

