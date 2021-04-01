Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch Photo : Courtesy of Audible

The scripted podcast genre continues its expansion with A Total Switch Show, an Audible original comedy podcast starring real-life mother- daughter duo Lea Thompson and The Politician’s Zoey Deutch.



In this darkly existential take on Freaky Friday, 23-year-old Emma and her 54-year-old mom Lisa switch bodies but unlike the movie, no amount of lesson learning will switch them back. As heard in this trailer exclusively premiering on The A.V. Club, Lisa, a control freak, and her disdainful daughter keep firebombing each other’s lives in their new bodies.

Apparently, switching of bodies or “switchies” is very common in the world of this audio show but Lisa and Emma haven’t returned to their old selves after one night, like the others. Let’s just say this has negatively impacted their relationship, which Lisa’s husband (voiced by Bradley Whitford) is struggling to manage.



The podcast also stars Bobby Moynihan, Giancarlo Esposito, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Judy Greer, Sasheer Zamata, and Kimberly Hebert Gregory. It’s written by veteran writers of The Onion, including Zoey’s sister Madelyn Deutch, Matt Powers, Agathe Panaretos, Sam West, Julie Greiner.

The show the first one as part of Audible’s multi-project deal with Conan O’Brien’s media house Team Coco. This title will join Audible’s slate of audio-only scripted original comedy series including Heads Will Roll—which stars Kate McKinnon, Emily Lynne, Tim Gunn, Meryl Streep, and Peter Dinklage—as well as 64th Man starring John Cena and Anna Chlumsky and Holiday Greetings From Sugar And Booze with Ana Gasteyer and Maya Rudolph.

A Total Switch Show will debut May 6, 2021.