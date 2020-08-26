Aparna Nancherla, Matt Ingebretson, and Jake Weisman in Corporate Photo : Comedy Central

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Wednesday, August 26. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Corporate (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m., series finale): Organize a happy hour at the Chili’s across the street. Sign the card that’s being passed around and make sure to Venmo Brian your $10 contribution to the gift certificate. Make cupcakes and put them out in the break room with a sign clearly indicating that they are up for grabs (and yes, Lisa, they’re gluten-free). Do whatever you’ve got to do to say goodbye, because this is Corporate’s last day before retirement.

Comedy Central’s smart, acerbic three-season gem wraps tonight. They’re leaving sooner than we’d hoped (can’t really blame them, they racked up all that vacation time and it’s not like the company can just pay those hours out, you’ve got to use ’em or lose ’em), and we’re not really ready to say goodbye, but what can you do? These partings happen. So go ahead and summon whatever memories remain of working in an office with other human beings and enjoy this last farewell.

Can you binge it? None of the major players has Corporate available in full, unless you have cable, and then you’re all set. But you can watch through Philo, Fubo, and the Comedy Central Now channel via Amazon Prime.

Regular coverage

Lucifer (Netflix, binge coverage continues)

Election stuff

PBS Newshour: Republican National Convention (PBS, 8 p.m.; also lots of other networks): You might have heard it’s an election year.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:30 p.m.): Sam Bee’s still doing her thing, direct from her actual backyard. Here’s what the Full Frontal DNC coverage looked like.

Wild cards



Women In Film Presents: Make It Work! (The CW, 8 p.m., one-hour special): The CW calls this a “combination of music, comedy and fun celebrity testimonials” that “explores the issues and solutions for getting women back to work.” Expect appearances by Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Beanie Feldstein, Jane Fonda, Jennifer Garner, Kathryn Hahn, Rachael Harris, Cheryl Hines, Sherri Shepherd, Rain Valedz, Michaela Watkins, Kym Whitley, Alfre Woodard, and many others.

Rising Phoenix (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., premiere): From McQueen directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui comes this documentary about the origins and impact of the Paralympic Games.

Million Dollar Beach House (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): Oh, boy.

You’d think a group of hotshot real estate agents would know how to read the room.