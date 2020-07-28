Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
What's On Tonight

It’s your last chance for new Last Chance U

allisonshoemaker
Allison Shoemaker
Filed to:What's On Tonight
What's On TonightTVLast Chance Umaxxx
Save
Illustration for article titled It’s your last chance for new iLast Chance U/i
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, July 28. All times are Eastern. 

Advertisement

Top pick

Last Chance U (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete fifth season): So, live sports are back (though maybe not for long), but anyone still feeling like they need some additional clear eyes and full hearts in their lives right now has somewhere else to turn. The same goes for anyone who just really likes a good docuseries.

In its final season, Last Chance U moves from Kansas to California, peering in at the junior college football system through the eyes of players at Laney College in Oakland. And while this may be the end of the road for this version of Last Chance U, a basketball-centered spinoff is in the works at Netflix.

Advertisement

Can you binge it? Yep, all five seasons, right there on Netflix.

Regular coverage

Wild card

Maxxx (Hulu, 3:01 a.m., complete first season, U.S. premiere): Created by and starring The Handmaid’s Tale’s O-T Fagbenle, this series centers on a onetime boyband star desperate to stage a comeback. Fagbenle’s fellow Handmaid’s cast member Christopher Meloni also stars, and so does his earring.

Allison Shoemaker

Contributor, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Allison loves television, bourbon, and dramatically overanalyzing social interactions.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The Umbrella Academy goes back in time for a significantly stronger second season

Mickey Rourke offers to fight "Mr. Tough Guy" Elon Musk in a bare-knuckle boxing match

I May Destroy You takes Arabella back to Italy

Disney actually made a good Muppet show—yaaaaaaaay!