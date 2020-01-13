It’s young pope vs. old pope on The New Pope

Photo : HBO

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, January 13. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The New Pope (HBO, 9 p.m., series premiere): Rejoice, faithful. The long-awaited follow-up to Paolo Sorrentino’s gorgeous, bafflingly addictive limited series, The Young Pope, is here. The New Pope picks up where Young Pope left off—Pius XIII (Jude Law) is in a coma, and Cardinal Voiello (Silvio Orlando) is feeling pressured to fill the papal throne. Enter the “charming and sophisticated moderate English aristocrat,” Sir John Brannox (John Malkovich), who’s ready to stir shit up.

Resident papal enthusiast Eric Thurm will be following along, recapping one episode a week starting tonight and ending in March. For those of you who live in the U.K. and have access to Sky Atlantic, the first two episodes aired this past Friday, and two new episodes will premiere every Friday until February 8. On behalf of The New Pope commentariat, w e humbly request that you don’t spoil it for the rest of us.

Advertisement

Regular coverage

Wild card

The Bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m.): I guess Hannah B. is back? Let’s see where this goes.